Elly De La Cruz and Brother Go Viral After NSFW Picture Gets Shared on Braves Broadcast
The Atlanta Braves needed 11 innings, but they beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-4 on Thursday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. With the win, the Braves are now 18-19 and in third place in the National League East. The Reds have dropped to 19-20 and fourth place in the National League Central.
And while the game itself was exciting, the conversation in the broadcast booth also provided some interesting drama.
The Braves television network revealed some photos of Reds' star Elly De La Cruz and his twin brother, Pedro. They had a good time with the fact that Elly is apparently nearly a foot taller than Pedro.
And based on the amount of reaction on social media, you can see that other people are fascinated by the height dynamic among the twins:
However, it wasn't just the height that had people talking. "Awful Announcing" and others picked up on the fact that the Braves' broadcast used a picture of Pedro giving the finger to the camera.
The @MLB account on "X" also shared the video, but they cropped out the inappropriate picture, just electing to use the picture that appeared on the right of the original post.
Elly went 0-for-4 in the loss and is now hitting .258 with five homers, 25 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. The 23-year-old is one of the toolsiest players in the league, and he led the league in steals last season with 67.
The Reds will be on the road on Friday night as they open up a series with the Astros at 8:10 p.m. ET.
