Embattled Tampa Bay Rays Star Wander Franco Set to Stand Trial
Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, who hasn't played all season because of his legal issues in the Dominican Republic, is set to stand trial.
Here's the latest, from ESPN:
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a minor following a judge's ruling Thursday in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.
Judge Pascual Valenzuela determined that both the accusation and evidence presented by the prosecution had sufficient merits to warrant a trial. Valenzuela would rule on a verdict at the trial, which does not have a set date yet.
Franco is on the restricted list and is not being paid. He cannot travel from the Dominican Republic and therefore cannot report to the team. He hasn't played since last August when allegations surfaced of him having an relationship with a minor in his home country. There are real questions about if he'll ever play again.
Should he not be able to play again, the Rays would seem to have legal ground to go after some or all of his record-setting 11-year, $182 million contract.
Tampa Bay has been using guys like Taylor Walls, Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero at shortstop this year. Rosario was traded around the trade deadline. Caballero has more than 40 stolen bases this year.
The 23-year-old Franco was an All-Star in 2023. He hit .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBI prior to these allegations arising and ending his season.
The Rays were eliminated from playoff contention on Wednesday night and are on track to finish fourth in the American League East.
