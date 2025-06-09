Rays SS Wander Franco Officially Charged for Illegal Gun Possession
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been officially charged for illegal possession of a handgun, ESPN reported. The charge comes after an incident in November in the Dominican Republic that resulted in guns being drawn and Franco’s arrest.
Franco was involved in an altercation in a San Juan de la Maguana parking lot where guns were drawn. No one was injured, but a gun was found in Franco's car that was licensed to his uncle, not him. He was arrested then.
Franco is already on trial for charges regarding sexual abuse of a minor. He was arrested last July after allegations circulated in August 2023. The specific charges include "sexual abuse of a minor, sexual and commercial exploitation against a minor and human trafficking," via ESPN. If he is convicted, Franco could face up to 30 years in prison.
The 24-year-old is alleged to have had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and to have paid her mother for her consent to continue the relationship. Prosecutors allege that Franco paid the girl's mother thousands of dollars and even gifted her a car.
The Rays stopped playing Franco after Aug. 12, 2023, when the allegations first circulated. He has been on MLB's restricted list since July, while on trial. Back in 2021, Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays.