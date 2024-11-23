ESPN Insider Calls All-Star Closer the "Perfect Transaction" For Toronto Blue Jays
After non-tendering longtime closer Jordan Romano, the Toronto Blue Jays now have an opening at the back-end of their bullpen.
And according to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Jays should look to fill it with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals are about to head through a mini-rebuild and are looking to shave money off the payroll, so with Helsley heading into his last year of arbitration eligibility, he's a perfect candidate to be moved. In fact, Passan said on Friday that trading Helsley to Toronto is the "perfect transaction" for the Cardinals.
Attendance at Busch Stadium cratered in 2024 -- down to 2.9 million after 18 consecutive full seasons of 3 million plus -- and it's destined to fall again next season. With less revenue from a restructured local-television deal and the drop in attendance cutting into its bottom line, St. Louis almost certainly won't increase its payroll.
Passan writes that he's "good as gone, " so if that's the case, the Jays should absolutely be interested given the newfound need. The Jays have signaled that they want to compete in 2025, so tightening up the bullpen is an absolute necessity.
Helsley had 49 saves this past season, posting a 2.04 ERA and going 7-4. He struck out 79 batters in 66.1 innings for the Cardinals, who finished tied for second in the National League Central.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88. Helsley is projected to make $6.9 million in arbitration, according to MLBTradeRumors.
