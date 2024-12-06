Fastball

ESPN MLB Insider Says Toronto Blue Jays "Reek of Desperation" This Offseason

Speaking on the "Foul Territory" program, Buster Olney of ESPN said he expects the Toronto Blue Jays to do something big this offseason.

Brady Farkas

New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) walks towards the dugout against the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the seventh inning at Rogers Centre in 2024. / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
If the Toronto Blue Jays fail to land superstar free agent Juan Soto, it sounds as if they will pivot to any other number of big name free agents this winter. After all, they've been connected to almost all of them: Anthony Santander, Alex Bregman, Max Fried, and we just learned that they had an in-person meeting with former Cy Young pitcher Corbin Burnes.

The Jays are coming off a last-place finish in the American League East and are eager to turn things around, with Buster Olney of ESPN saying that the team "reeks of desperation." He made the comments on the popular Foul Territory TV program.

You can hear the comments below:

Olney mentions the organization's financials, saying that have very few payroll commitments beyond this season, so they can afford to go out and spend big in the marketplace. He also said that the organization wants to capitalize on the final year of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. playing together, as both are set to be free agents after the season.

If the Jays are able to land Soto, it will be interesting to see what the impact on Guerrero Jr.'s future is. There's been speculation that the team could sign both, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic just wrote that the best guess is that the Jays lose Guerrero Jr. entirely.

Soto's decision could come as early as next week, so the Jays won't have to wait long to decide their next moves, and once Soto signs, the rest of the market should heat up considerably.

Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

