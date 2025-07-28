Aaron Judge Shares Impressive Leaderboard with Former Superstar Teammate
New York Mets star Juan Soto hit a home run on Sunday night as the Mets beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 at Oracle Park. The blast highlighted how Soto sits at the top of an impressive leaderboard with former teammate Aaron Judge.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
SOTO HOMER
Juan Soto has 65 career opposite-field home runs
That’s second-most in MLB since the start of 2018, behind only Aaron Judge (93)
Next-most by a lefty in that span is 52 by Bryce Harper
Soto went 1-for-4 with the homer, an RBI and a run scored. He's now hitting .252 with the 25 home runs and 62 RBIs. In the first year of a 15-year deal worth $765 million, Soto is hoping to lead the Mets to the World Series this season. They fell just short last year, falling in the National League Championship Series.
The Mets are 62-44 and they lead the National League East, while the Giants are 54-52 and in third in the National League West.
Beyond Soto, the Mets got a big performance from Ronny Mauricio, who went 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and they got multi-hit games from both Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez.
The Mets will stay out West on Monday night as they open a new series with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. At 57-49, the Padres are also a contender for a playoff spot.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as veteran right-hander Frankie Montas pitches for the Mets against Dylan Cease.
Montas is 3-1 with a 4.62 ERA while Cease is 3-10 with a 4.59.
Related MLB Stories
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS: Though it came in a loss, Shohei Ohtani continued to change baseball history on Saturday night. CLICK HERE:
20/30 ONCE AGAIN: Jose Ramirez just keeps doing things that no player in Cleveland history has ever done. CLICK HERE:
TURNING DOWN AN OFFER: According to reports, D-backs star Corbin Carroll will not play for Taiwan at the World Baseball Classic. CLICK HERE: