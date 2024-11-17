Toronto Blue Jays "Are Going to Get a Guy" This Offseason, Per MLB Insider Jeff Passan
Right now, all eyes for the Toronto Blue Jays are on Juan Soto. The Jays have their sights set on signing the free agent superstar, and they met him with him already this weekend, delivering a strong introductory pitch.
However, even if its not Soto, ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan says that the Blue Jays are going to turn heads this winter by acquiring somebody of significant value. He made the comments on the popular Cespedes BBQ podcast:
Again, pairing Soto with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette in the batting order is the preferred outcome for Toronto, but should they lose out on Soto, who could come into play?
Well, Toronto has been linked to third baseman Alex Bregman, who would fit nicely in the team's third base opening. He also has a relationship with Jays outfielder George Springer, as the two played together for years in Houston. Furthermore, Toronto has been linked to first base options like Pete Alonso. If they did that, they could slide Guerrero Jr. over to third base.
The Jays have also been connected to top pitchers on the market, including left-hander Max Fried. You can also expect them to make a pitch for Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki, who is coming over to the United States at the age of 23.
The Blue Jays finished 74-88 this past season, missing the playoffs, but they still have an excellent roster capable of doing damage in 2024. Getting that extra piece, whoever it is, could go a long way toward helping Toronto back to the postseason.
