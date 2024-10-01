Esteemed "SportsCenter" Anchor Throws Out First Pitch at Baltimore Orioles Playoff Game
The Baltimore Orioles lost Game 1 of the American League wild card series to the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Camden Yards.
The Orioles got a great start from Corbin Burnes, who pitched into the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough as he was outdueled by Cole Ragans and a group of Orioles relievers.
Baltimore, who won the top wild card spot in these playoffs by virtue of an excellent regular season, is now on the brink of elimination. The Royals haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and lost 106 games a year ago.
For Orioles fans, the highlight of the game might have come before the game when famed "SportsCenter" anchor and Washington, D.C. native Scott Van Pelt threw out the first pitch.
Per Mike Monaco of ESPN on social media:
A hero’s welcome for @NotthefakeSVP, who hit ‘em with the classic overhead wind. Can’t teach that.
Van Pelt is a presence at Maryland sporting events, especially at his beloved University of Maryland games.
According to ESPN Press Box, he also started his career in the area as well:
Van Pelt began his sports broadcasting career at WTTG-TV (FOX) in Washington, D.C., in 1990. He worked in WTTG sports studio production department contributing content for the station’sThe 10:00 News, Sunday Night’s Sports Extra and specials on the Washington Redskins (Commanders).
Game 2 of the series will come up on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:38 p.m. ET. Right-hander Seth Lugo will pitch for Kansas City while Zach Eflin pitches for Baltimore.
