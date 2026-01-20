Nationals Sign 8-Year MLB Veteran After Mariners Release

Getting to Major League Baseball is hard, and staying there often proves much harder.

Right-handed pitcher Trevor Gott has already had a longer big-league career than most. He's thrown for eight partial seasons, but hasn't seen a mound in MLB since 2023. This past season, he failed to catch on with the Seattle Mariners.

After an injury-shortened minor-league season in which he was released twice and didn't pitch after August, Gott was likely glad to get a fresh start away from the Mariners organization. And over the weekend, he landed an opportunity with a team whose pitching staff has much less stability than Seattle's.

Gott heads to Nationals, looks to shake off Mariners tenure

On Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Gott and the Washington Nationals were in agreement on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training next month.

In 22 appearances for Triple-A Tacoma last year, Gott posted an ERA of 8.20 across 18 2/3 innings. He struck out only 16 batters, walked eight, and allowed a staggering 27 hits, including five home runs.

Gott last pitched in the majors for the New York Mets in 2023. He also threw 29 innings out of the bullpen for the Mariners that year, and put up a respectable 4.03 ERA with seven holds.

The 33-year-old also had a previous three-year stint with the Nationals in the majors, and he's pitched for the Los Angeles Angels, San Francisco Giants, and Milwaukee Brewers as well.

Washington's pitching staff needed wholesale changes entering the offseason, and even if the rotation is a more pressing issue, Gott projects to compete to fill one of the wide-open slots in the bullpen.

It was hardly a thought in the Mariners' mind to bring back Gott this offseason after he struggled so much in their organization. But someone with such a long track record of pitching at a high level could still find his way back, and it would hardly register as a surprise.

