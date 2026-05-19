One Way-Too-Early Trade Target for Every AL Contender
In a strange year for the American League, defining "contenders" is quite hard this early on. Let's do it anyway.
With two months and change to go before the trade deadline, we keep hearing that there's more trade chatter in front offices than usual. We already saw one first-place team in the AL make a move (Cleveland Guardians acquiring Patrick Bailey), so why not project some targets for the rest?
These are just the obvious contenders, and there are about a half-dozen teams on the bubble. By the deadline, the biggest question facing the AL as a whole might be who has the stones to sell.
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Tampa Bay Rays (31-15)
The Rays' offense is somewhat mediocre, but it's plucky in a Rays-y fashion. Moreover, it's hard to see any obvious positions where an upgrade makes sense, especially considering the general lack of shortstops who will be available and Tampa Bay's love for defense up the middle.
But starting pitching is always a need for contending teams, and the Rays are relatively thin in the rotation already. If Shane McClanahan or Drew Rasmussen gets hurt, the need will be even greater. While competition will be stiff, the Minnesota Twins should be on the Rays' speed dial this summer.
Top target: MIN SP Joe Ryan
New York Yankees (29-19)
Another team where the need doesn't necessarily match the market. The Yankees need a righty-hitting catcher, but Ryan Jeffers just hit the injured list, while the Colorado Rockies aren't giving up Hunter Goodman this early in his career. But if the Houston Astros can stomach trading with an arch-rival, they've got an ideal bat to spell Ryan McMahon at third base.
Top target: HOU 3B Isaac Paredes
Toronto Blue Jays (21-26)
The Blue Jays team that was as loaded with starting pitching talent as any coming into the season has taken several hits, with José Berríos out for the season and Max Scherzer and Trey Yesavage spending time on the injured list. They could be in on Ryan, too, but their win-now mantra should have them in play for what could be the biggest rental of the season, too.
Top target: NYM SP Freddy Peralta
Cleveland Guardians (27-22)
Not to be disrespectful to Guardians fans, but this team might have already made its big move. It's been a hallmark of recent Cleveland teams to prioritize cost-effectiveness over going all-in, though they'll make a move at the deadline here and there when they feel like it. Plus, the offense has enough question marks that it's hard to prioritize a position.
Top target: *Shrug Emoji*
Seattle Mariners (23-26)
You'd like to think the Mariners would go after the biggest bats available again, as they did last season when they brought in both Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. Problem is, it's quite tricky to figure out who those bats will be this time around.
Suárez could well be available again, but if the Mariners' young guys can figure out the infield, they might instead look for corner outfield help. And don't sleep on the possibility to add a starting pitcher, even though that's what this team has been known for in years past.
Top target: Jarren Duran? Taylor Ward? Outfield market is weird
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com