One Way-Too-Early Trade Target for Every AL Contender

In a strange year for the American League, defining "contenders" is quite hard this early on. Let's do it anyway.

With two months and change to go before the trade deadline, we keep hearing that there's more trade chatter in front offices than usual. We already saw one first-place team in the AL make a move (Cleveland Guardians acquiring Patrick Bailey), so why not project some targets for the rest?

These are just the obvious contenders, and there are about a half-dozen teams on the bubble. By the deadline, the biggest question facing the AL as a whole might be who has the stones to sell.

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Tampa Bay Rays (31-15)

May 9, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan (41) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

The Rays' offense is somewhat mediocre, but it's plucky in a Rays-y fashion. Moreover, it's hard to see any obvious positions where an upgrade makes sense, especially considering the general lack of shortstops who will be available and Tampa Bay's love for defense up the middle.

But starting pitching is always a need for contending teams, and the Rays are relatively thin in the rotation already. If Shane McClanahan or Drew Rasmussen gets hurt, the need will be even greater. While competition will be stiff, the Minnesota Twins should be on the Rays' speed dial this summer.

Top target: MIN SP Joe Ryan

New York Yankees (29-19)

May 16, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) warms up prior to the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Another team where the need doesn't necessarily match the market. The Yankees need a righty-hitting catcher, but Ryan Jeffers just hit the injured list, while the Colorado Rockies aren't giving up Hunter Goodman this early in his career. But if the Houston Astros can stomach trading with an arch-rival, they've got an ideal bat to spell Ryan McMahon at third base.

Top target: HOU 3B Isaac Paredes

Toronto Blue Jays (21-26)

May 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Blue Jays team that was as loaded with starting pitching talent as any coming into the season has taken several hits, with José Berríos out for the season and Max Scherzer and Trey Yesavage spending time on the injured list. They could be in on Ryan, too, but their win-now mantra should have them in play for what could be the biggest rental of the season, too.

Top target: NYM SP Freddy Peralta

Cleveland Guardians (27-22)

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt (12) walks on the field in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Not to be disrespectful to Guardians fans, but this team might have already made its big move. It's been a hallmark of recent Cleveland teams to prioritize cost-effectiveness over going all-in, though they'll make a move at the deadline here and there when they feel like it. Plus, the offense has enough question marks that it's hard to prioritize a position.

Top target: *Shrug Emoji*

Seattle Mariners (23-26)

Oct 4, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Jerry Dipoto looks on before game one of the ALDS round between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers for the 2025 MLB playoffs at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

You'd like to think the Mariners would go after the biggest bats available again, as they did last season when they brought in both Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor. Problem is, it's quite tricky to figure out who those bats will be this time around.

Suárez could well be available again, but if the Mariners' young guys can figure out the infield, they might instead look for corner outfield help. And don't sleep on the possibility to add a starting pitcher, even though that's what this team has been known for in years past.

Top target: Jarren Duran? Taylor Ward? Outfield market is weird