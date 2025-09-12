Ex-Marlins Manager Linked To Shocking New Job With AL Contender
The Miami Marlins haven't been the best team in baseball this year, but they are better than expected. They're currently ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the standings, which is shocking in and of itself.
But the Marlins could be in for an even more exciting offseason. Before then, we could see former Marlins players and managers head to new teams in the near future.
Pat Ragazzo of the Baltimore Orioles OnSi recently put together a list of potential candidates to replace Mike Elias as the general manager of the team after they "quietly promoted" Elias during the year. One of the potential external candidates for the Orioles was former Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.
Skip Schumaker linked to potential GM job with Orioles
"According to The Athletic, the Orioles 'quietly promoted' GM Mike Elias to president of baseball operations in the offseason without making an official announcement. As a result, the Orioles have now begun looking for a new GM to work under Elias in their front office," Ragazzo wrote. "Baltimore intends on building out their front office, which started when they hired Washington Nationals scouting director Danny Haas as a special assistant to the GM last week.
"Now, let's take a look at some external candidates who could take over as GM of the Orioles. Two former managers that have switched to front office roles upstairs could make sense for Baltimore. Skip Schumaker, the 2023 NL Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins, is currently serving as a senior advisor to Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. Schumaker played in the big leagues for a total of 11 seasons and has seven more under his belt as a coach and manager."
Schumaker was one of the best managers in baseball a few seasons ago, but he took a job within the front office for the 2025 season. Now, with Schumaker being such a well-respected baseball mind, he could see himself elevated and promoted through big league front offices.
It seems slightly early for Schumaker to be elevated to a general manager role, but he has the talent and experience to fit the role. The former Marlins manager has been excellent since his playing career ended, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him take on another new endeavor with the Orioles.
