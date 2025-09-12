Red Sox Urged To Sign $66 Million Mariners Slugger
The Seattle Mariners took a huge shot at the postseason, division, and World Series at the trade deadline when they opted to swing trades for stars like Eugenio Suárez.
While trading for Suárez has come with its risks, the star third baseman is seemingly heating up at the perfect time. But the slugger is still a free agent at the end of the season, and the Mariners might not have the best chance to re-sign him.
FanSided's Jake Elman recently urged the Boston Red Sox to pursue Suárez in free agency as an option at first base. Suárez, notably a third baseman, has played first base a handful of times in his big-league career.
Could Red Sox pursue Eugenio Suárez in free agency?
"We promise that we’re not cheating by including Suárez, who has primarily played third base since 2016. Suárez saw his first career action at first base this year, suiting up once for the Diamondbacks and, as of publication, twice for the Mariners. It’s certainly not unrealistic that the Red Sox would consider moving a 34-year-old Suárez to first base, and we feel that it’s worth contemplating," Elman wrote. "Perhaps the most appealing part for the Red Sox is that Suárez might come cheaper than one would have guessed two months ago.
"Suárez owns a .191 average and a .699 OPS over 151 plate appearances with the Mariners, far below the .248 average and .897 OPS he provided the Diamondbacks with in nearly 450 plate appearances. If Suárez needs to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal, he should strongly seek such a contract with the Red Sox."
It's unlikely that Suárez settles for a one-year deal. While he's slightly struggled with the Mariners, he's still been one of the best power hitters in the sport.
But the fit with the Red Sox seems to make sense, especially with the growing concern that Alex Bregman could opt out and sign elsewhere. Adding Suárez would allow Boston to slide the slugger to first base and designated hitter, while also using him on the left side of the infield if the opportunity presents itself.
Either way, it seems unlikely that he's back in Seattle in 2026.
More MLB: Mariners' Trade Addition Ranked Among Best 3B In Baseball