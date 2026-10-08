Fan Interference Overturns Volpe's Apparent Homer in Yankees' Season-Ending Loss

The New York Yankees' 2026 season came to an end Wednesday night, but one of the most memorable moments of their postseason elimination had little to do with the players on the field.

During the sixth inning of Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe appeared to deliver a game-tying two-run home run into the seats in left field at Yankee Stadium. Instead, a fan reaching over the outfield wall changed everything.

Rays left fielder Victor Mesa Jr. immediately signaled that a spectator had interfered with the ball. Following a replay review, umpires overturned the home run and awarded Volpe an RBI double, determining that the fan had reached into the field of play but that Mesa would not have made the catch.

Rather than tying the game at four, New York remained behind, 4-3. Spencer Jones subsequently struck out to end the inning, and the Yankees ultimately lost by the same score, completing Tampa Bay's three-game sweep.

"As far as I’m concerned, it’s a failure since we weren’t able to get the job done," Yankees first baseman Ben Rice said. "It’s on to next year, unfortunately. … They outplayed us, plain and simple. They outpitched us, out-hit us. It’s really that simple."

It was a devastating turn of events for a team facing elimination, but hardly the first time a spectator has become an unexpected participant in a defining postseason moment.

Jeffrey Maier Helps the Yankees in 1996

Perhaps the most striking comparison to Wednesday's controversy occurred nearly 30 years earlier, when the Yankees benefited from one of the most infamous interference plays in MLB history. During Game 1 of the 1996 ALCS against the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees rookie Derek Jeter hit a deep fly ball to right field with New York trailing 4-3 in the eighth inning.

Orioles outfielder Tony Tarasco positioned himself near the wall to make a potential catch, bit 12-year-old Yankees fan Jeffrey Maier reached over the fence and deflected the ball into stands. Despite Tarasco's protests, the play was ruled a home run. That play tied the game, and Bernie Williams evetually delivered a walk-off homer in the 11th inning to give New York the win. The team would go on to win the series in five games before capturing the organization's first World Series championship since 1978.

Steve Bartman and the Cubs' 2003 NLCS Collapse

During Game 6 of the 2003 NLCS, the Chicago Cubs were leading the Florida Marlins 3-0 in the eighth inning, just five outs away from reaching their first World Series since 1945.

Marlins batter Luis Castillo lifted a foul ball down the left field line, where Cubs outfielder Moises Alou attempted to make a catch near the stands. Bartman, sitting along the wall, reached for the baseball at the same time. The ball was deflected, and Alou was unable to make the catch. Unlike the Maier play, no fan interference was called because the ball was in the spectator area.

Chicago would go on to commit a costly defensive error later in the inning, and Florida erupted for eight runs to take an 8-3 lead. The Marlins won Game 6, then defeated the Cubs in Game 7 before eventually winning the World Series.

Jose Altuve's Home Run Overturned in 2018 ALCS

During Game 4 of the 2018 ALCS between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox, Houston trailed 2-0 in the first inning. Jose Altuve drove a pitch from Rick Porcello toward the right field wall. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leaped to make the catch as fans reached toward the baseball. Contact near Betts' glove sent the ball back onto the field.

Umpire Joe West ruled spectator interference and called Altuve out, wiping away what could have been a game-tying two-run homer. Replay officials upheld the decision because the available video did not provide conclusive evidence to overturn the original call. The Red Sox went on to win 8-6, taking a commanding 3-1 series lead before eliminating Houston in Game 5.

Betts Involved in Another Incident During 2024 World Series

During Game 4 of the 2024 World Series against the Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Betts caught a foul ball near the stands in right field. However, two Yankees fans grabbed his glove and bare hand, with one attempting to pry the ball loose.

Both fans were ejected and subsequently banned from attending Game 5. The Yankees condemned their actions as "egregious and unacceptable," while Betts later described the incident as unlike anything he had experienced before.

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