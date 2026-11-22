The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes have come to a swift and lucrative end. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Skubal is headed to Queens after agreeing to a record-setting nine-year, $450 million deal with the Mets.

Skubal just turned 30 years old and is now set to headline the Mets’ starting rotation for the foreseeable future. He’ll earn an average annual value of $50 million throughout the duration of the deal, which will run through the 2035 season.

It’s the largest contract awarded to a pitcher in MLB history, smashing the previous record held by Dodgers ace and Skubal’s former teammate, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed a 12-year, $325 million deal when he arrived from the NPB.

Last season with both the Dodgers and Tigers, Skubal made 26 starts and recorded a 2.72 ERA. He struck out 186 batters in 158 2/3 innings while logging only 27 walks. He’s a two-time Cy Young winner, having won the award in the American League in back-to-back years in ‘24 and ‘25, and also won the Triple Crown in ‘24 after leading the AL in wins, strikeouts and ERA. Skubal spent the first seven seasons of his career in Detroit, but after failing to lock down a long-term extension, he was dealt to Los Angeles at the trade deadline. He made two starts in the postseason for the Dodgers and surrendered three runs and four walks while striking out 14 in 11 innings.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, there are no opt-outs in Skubal’s record-setting contract. The deal reportedly includes a $45 million signing bonus and full no-trade protection.

The Mets have now issued the largest contracts ever for both a position player (Juan Soto, 15-year, $765 million) and pitcher (Skubal) in MLB history, as Steve Cohen continues to move aggressively in the offseason as he aims to bring the franchise to World Series contention.