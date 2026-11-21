Heading into the 2027 MLB season, the New York Yankees seemingly have a decision to make at third base.

In 2026, Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon hit .213 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs in 124 regular-season games during his first full season in the Bronx. The 31-year-old is known as a glove-first infielder, but he also had some head-scratching defensive miscues this past season. In addition, the 2024 National League All-Star is under contract for one more year at $16 million, which further complicates any potential trade scenarios if New York wants to make a change at the hot corner.

Here are three teams that might be willing to trade for McMahon and take a chance on the third baseman bouncing back in 2027.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws toward first base during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolan Arenado will likely go down as one of the best defensive third basemen in MLB history. Entering his age-36 season, though, the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner has "told the Arizona Diamondbacks he is willing to move to first base," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. If the eight-time All-Star shifts to the right side of the infield, the Diamondbacks would seemingly be in the market for a third baseman.

The Yankees would likely need to eat a chunk of the $16 million owed to McMahon in 2027 to trade the third baseman anywhere. That could make the 10-year veteran an intriguing short-term option at the hot corner for the Diamondbacks if Arenado moves to first base. Arizona's offseason may hinge on whether or not the team trades second baseman Ketel Marte, though.

Kansas City Royals

Sep 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Nick Loftin (12) throws to first base during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kansas City Royals recently traded All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia to the Seattle Mariners. As things stand, that likely sets the stage for Nick Loftin to be Kansas City's third baseman next year. But the 28-year-old also has experience playing all over the diamond.

If the Royals value Loftin's defensive flexibility as a utility player, they may look to sign or acquire another third baseman. McMahon could make sense, even as the left-handed hitter in a third-base platoon with Loftin. But it's unclear whether Kansas City would want to trade for another third baseman after just sending Garcia to Seattle.

St. Louis Cardinals

Jul 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Blaze Jordan (33) throws out Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) (not pictured) in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into 2027, the St. Louis Cardinals seem to have most of their infield locked in with Alec Burleson at first base, JJ Wetherholt at second, and Masyn Winn at shortstop. But St. Louis appears to have a decision to make at the hot corner.

Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan are likely the Cardinals' current internal candidates to start next year at third base, with top prospect Jesus Baez potentially being a late-season option after dominating Double-A pitching in 2026. A trade for McMahon would give St. Louis a short-term veteran presence at third base and strengthen an already-solid defensive infield, if he returns to his expected form with the glove.