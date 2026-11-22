The New York Mets made the first major splash of the MLB offseason, as they reportedly have agreed to a nine-year, $450 million deal with left-handed pitcher Tarik Skubal.

A two-time Cy Young award winner, Skubal spent the beginning of his career with the Detroit Tigers before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline during the 2026 campaign.

Now, he gets a monster contract to team up with Juan Soto in New York.

BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 22, 2026

The Mets failed to make the playoffs in the 2026 season, but they've seen their odds to win the World Series in 2027 skyrocket. New York went from +2200 at the beginning of the offseason all the way up to +1300 to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.

After the reported Skubal addition, the Mets are behind only the Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the latest World Series odds.

New York attempted to make a move for an ace last season, trading for Freddy Peralta, but that failed and he was moved at the deadline to the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Mets lock up a young starter for the long haul after Skubal posted the best ERA in the American League in the 2024 season and the 2025 campaign.

He had a 2.72 ERA across 26 outings with the Tigers and Dodgers last season. For his career, Skubal has a 3.02 ERA and a 1.015 WHIP in seven seasons. He should slot in at the top of the New York rotation alongside Nolan McLean as the Mets look to make a run at the NL East title in the 2027 campaign.

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