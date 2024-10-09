WATCH: Fernando Tatis Jr., Teoscar Hernandez Hit Critical Home Runs
The first two games of the National League Divisional Series between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers featured lead changes and high scoring totals (12 total runs in both games). Both contests were at Dodger Stadium.
Game 3 of the NLDS took place at Petco Park in San Diego, but the trend from the previous two games in Los Angeles continued.
Mookie Betts gave the Dodgers the lead in the top of the first inning with a solo home run (his first hit of the playoffs). That lead didn't last long.
The Padres put up six runs in the bottom of the second. Manny Machado scored on a fielder's choice hit by Xander Bogaerts, David Peralta hit a two-RBI double and Kyle Higashioka hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Peralta. Franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr. capped off the inning with a two-run home run, his fourth of the postseason, to give San Diego a 6-1 lead through two innings.
But, as both teams have shown in over a dozen meetings this season, no lead is safe.
The Dodgers loaded the bases in the top of the third with one out, and Teoscar Hernandez brought them all home with a grand slam that cut the Padres' lead to 6-5 through the top of the third.
Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler retired San Diego in order in the bottom of the third to keep it a one-run game.
Whoever wins Tuesday's game will be one win away from punching their ticket to the National League Championship Series.
