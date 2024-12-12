Former 20-Game Winner Kyle Wright Hoping For Spot in Kansas City Royals Rotation
After the Kansas City Royals traded away right-hander Brady Singer earlier this offseason, there appears to be an opening in the team's rotation.
Former 20-game winner Kyle Wright is hoping to earn it, according to a report in the Kansas City Star.
The 29-year-old Alabama native won the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves and was traded to Kansas City last offseason. He underwent shoulder surgery and hasn't pitched 2023. Even that year, he pitched sparingly, making just nine appearances.
That said, if he's healthy, he could be a huge pickup for the Royals, who are hoping to build upon their trip to the American League Division Series. He led all of baseball in wins (21) back in 2022 when he was 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA. He finished 10th in the National League Cy Young voting that year.
Right now, the Royals figure to have Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans and Michael Wacha locked into the rotation. Left-hander Kris Bubic would figure to be in there also. Wright will be battling with the likes of Alec Marsh and Daniel Lynch for the No. 5 spot. Of course, the Royals could also look to go out and add someone else this winter, which would further muddy the waters.
Wright is 24-16 lifetime with a 4.45 ERA. He made his debut with the Braves back in 2018. He was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt University. Wright is under control through the 2026 season and remains arbitration-eligible for the next two years.
