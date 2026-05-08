The 2 Biggest Threats to Dodgers as Reigning World Series Champions

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles and are hoping to become the first team since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000 to three-peat. They lead the National League West and look like a team that is more than capable of doing just that.

However, even amid their title run last October, they showed that they are not totally invincible. Winning three titles in a row is a hard thing to do, and the Dodgers are going to have a lot of company in their pursuit of that. Here are two teams that could pose a major threat to Los Angeles later this season.

Atlanta Braves

May 6, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Matt Olson (28) prepares to bat during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Braves have been hit hard by injuries this season. Their pitching staff is missing a few key pieces such as Spencer Schwellenbach and Hurston Waldrep, yet they already seem to have control of the National League East, leading by eight games over the Washington Nationals.

They still have Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, but their lineup is full of stars such as Matt Olson, Drake Baldwin, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Braves actually beat the Dodgers in the NLCS in 2021 on their way to a World Series title of their own. They have a very strong ballclub and are playing good baseball at the moment. It would not be a surprise if they were the ones to dethrone the Dodgers in the playoffs.

Chicago Cubs

May 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a single against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Cubs are tied with Atlanta for the best record in the National League at 26-12. Impressively though, they are doing this in the NL Central, a division in which every team is above the .500 mark.

They haven't skipped a beat after the loss of Kyle Tucker and still have stars such as Ian Happ, Pete-Crow Armstrong, Alex Bregman, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Moises Ballesteros, Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki.

This is certainly a good team, and the fact that they are on such a roll while playing in the toughest division in baseball is a testament to the talent on the roster. They certainly can't be counted out as a threat to the Dodgers.

In fact, they were a wild card team last year and took the Milwaukee Brewers the full five games in the NLDS. The Cubs are a very dangerous ballclub and could be the team that unseats the Dodgers in the playoffs.