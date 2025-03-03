Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Reportedly Weighing Multiple Contract Options
Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Julio Teheran is reportedly weighing multiple options for the next stages of his career.
According to noted baseball insider Francys Romero, Teheran has minor league offers but also has an offer to play in Taiwan. Romero notes that Teheran has not made a decision yet.
The 34-year-old Teheran resurfaced on Sunday night when he threw 6.0 shutout innings for Colombia in a World Baseball Classic qualifier against Brazil. He allowed just one hit. Colombia won 5-0.
A veteran of 13 major league seasons, Teheran has spent time with the Braves, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Angels, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. His best years were the nine he spent in Atlanta, where he made the All-Star team in both 2014 and 2016. Lifetime, he's 81-82 with a 3.85 ERA. He's won double-digit games in five different seasons.
While he has appeared in major league games over the last few years, it's been sparing. He made just one appearance with the Tigers in 2021 and then did not appear in any games in 2022. He also made 14 appearances for the Brewers in 2023 and just one for the Mets last season.
Since he's just 34, it's not surprising to see teams reaching out to Teheran at this point. His decision will likely come down to role and money, as the teams in Taiwan can likely offer him more assurances on both fronts.
Colombia will look to win this pool in order to advance to the 2026 WBC. Once the tournament is over, Teheran will likely make a decision.
