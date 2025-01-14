Former Atlanta Braves Speedster Deion Sanders Could Be Next Dallas Cowboys Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly making overtures to Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders about their head coaching opening. The Cowboys and previous head coach Mike McCarthy parted ways on Monday.
Sanders told ESPN that he has talked to the Cowboys, but he has continued to pledge his allegiance to the University of Colorado, where he's been for the last two years.
From ESPN's Adam Schefter:
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Deion Sanders told ESPN on Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
Sanders has said repeatedly that he prefers coaching in the college game to the NFL, but if Jones makes him an offer he can't refuse, who knows if he could be swayed? Deion's son, Shadeur, is expected to be a top pick in the NFL Draft, as well. If Deion could land Shadeur in Dallas, he'd likely have more interest, but the Cowboys don't need a quarterback. Furthermore, they are picking at No. 12 in the draft, with Shadeur likely to go higher than that.
In addition to being a Hall of Fame football player and a solid coach, Deion was a Major League Baseball player for parts of nine years.
He spent time with the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Reds and San Francisco Giants. Through his career, he was a .263 lifetime hitter with 39 homers, 43 triples and 186 stolen bases. He led the league in triples in 1992 and helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 1992 and 1993.
Sanders, Bo Jackson and Brian Jordan are some some of the most famous examples of players to play both sports professionally.
