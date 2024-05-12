Former First-Round Pick and Top Prospect Dylan Bundy Retires at Age of 31
Former big league pitcher Dylan Bundy has officially announced his retirement at the age of 31. He tells MASN that he's living in Oklahoma, working in real estate and giving baseball lessons.
“I tried to throw a fastball and it wasn’t very fast (laughs). Even in Triple-A last year, the shoulder, elbow, nothing was feeling good and I was sitting there at 87-88 mph, touching maybe a 90 but not very often. And it’s a lot harder, I’m sure you’re aware, to get guys out at that speed, especially at the level they’re at now.”
The No. 4 pick in the 2011 MLB Draft by the Baltimore Orioles, Bundy made his major league debut in 2012. He was the No. 2 prospect in the sport when he underwent Tommy John surgery in 2013 and didn't appear in another big league game until 2016. However, from that point forward, he pitched in every season until 2022.
Bundy spent five years with the Orioles, two with the Los Angeles Angels and one with the Minnesota Twins, going 54-65 with a career 4.67 ERA. He won double-digit games in two seasons with the Orioles and spent part of the 2023 season in Triple-A with the Mets before being released.
Bundy says he has no regrets about how his career went:
“I was happy with it. I fulfilled my dream of playing in the big leagues and ended up making it 7 ½ years or so in the big leagues. Not too many people can say that. So definitely proud of it, definitely no regrets at all for anything I did, whether it was before pro ball or during pro ball or after it. I’m happy with it and I had no problems saying I was done.”
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.