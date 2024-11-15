Former Orioles, Athletics Pitcher Cole Irvin Heads to Korea on Maximum Contract
The Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization have signed left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin, Yonhap News' Jeeho Yoo reported Friday.
Irvin spent most of 2024 as a key piece of the Baltimore Orioles' pitching staff. However, the 30-year-old southpaw was designated for assignment in September, and the Minnesota Twins claimed him off waivers with two weeks left in the regular season.
The Twins designated Irvin for assignment just 10 days later, though, outrighting him to Triple-A.
Instead of clawing his way through the minors, Irvin is taking an alternate route forward with his career.
Irvin made $2 million in 2024 after avoiding arbitration last winter, bringing his career earning up to $4.8 million. He is now set to earn $1 million from the Bears, which is the maximum amount permitted for foreign players entering their first year of KBO action.
Irvin got his start with the Philadelphia Phillies, appearing in 19 games between 2019 and 2020. He really came into his own with the Oakland Athletics in 2021, however, and he became a staple in their rotation over the next two seasons.
Between 2021 and 2022, Irvin made 62 starts and pitched 359.1 innings. He may have gone 19-28, but he did so with a 4.11 ERA, 1.244 WHIP and 3.4 WAR.
The A's traded Irvin to the Orioles the following offseason, and he proceeded to go 1-4 with a 4.42 ERA, 1.280 WHIP and 0.2 WAR as a part-time starter in 2023. Irvin held a similar role and put forth similar production in 2024, going 6-5 with a 4.86 ERA, 1.407 WHIP and -0.6 WAR before getting cut loose in Baltimore.
In four appearances with the Twins, Irvin went 0-1 with a 12.27 ERA, 2.727 WHIP and -0.3 WAR.
Irvin will now join a Bears rotation that already featured three former MLB players in 2024 – Brandon Waddell, Raúl Alcántara and Jordan Balazovic. Of the nine pitchers who made at least six starts for Doosan this past season, that trio ranked No. 1, 3 and 4 on the team in ERA.
