Boston Red Sox' Front Office Member Reportedly Not Interested in Commissioner's Job
Theo Epstein, the executive who brought the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships in the 2000s, reportedly is not interested in becoming the next Commissioner of Baseball.
That report came from Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Sunday:
Morgan Sword, MLB’s vice president, business operations, is among the leading candidates to become baseball’s next commissioner when Rob Manfred retires in January, 2029, several MLB owners privately say.
Sword, 39, who works primarily in baseball’s on-field matters, is highly respected by owners and executives throughout the game.
The other top candidates expected to be under serious consideration among owners are deputy commissioners Dan Halem and Noah Garden, and Chris Marinek, chief operations and strategy officer.
Theo Epstein, the future Hall of Fame executive who helped end the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs’ World Series droughts, has no interest in the job and still hopes to become an owner.
After doing some work with Major League Baseball over the last few years, Epstein has come back to take a role in within the Fenway Sports Group. That gives him access to the Red Sox in an advisory capacity, but he reportedly isn't making decisions for the team baseball-wise.
Epstein was named the Red Sox general manager in 2002 and held the position until after the 2011 season, winning two World Series titles. He then went to the Cubs, winning a title in 2016 and then worked for Major League Baseball, helping implement some of the new rules we saw in 2023.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.