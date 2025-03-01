Former Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees OF Goes Viral For Odd Hitting Drill
Free agent outfielder Alex Verdugo confused some on the internet as video circulated of him working on an.... interesting? hitting drill.
The video of Verdugo hitting off a tee while balancing on an accordian style mat was shared by the Barstool Baseball account.
You can see it below:
One can only presume that Verdugo is working on his balance and on keeping his head straight and focused on the contact point, but admittedly, we've never seen this one before either.
The 28-year-old Verdugo has spent eight years in the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. He was the centerpiece of the trade return for Mookie Betts when he went from Boston to LA.
A lifetime .272 hitter, Verdugo has 70 home runs and 316 RBI. He hit a career-best .308 during the COVID 2020 season, but his average has dropped every year since. He hit just .233 with the Yankees in 2024 following a trade from Boston. His career-high in homers is 13, which he's done in three different seasons.
At this point, Verdugo's best bet for finding a job might be waiting for someone to get injured and for a team to get desperate as a result. With his age and experience level, it's still surprising that he hasn't found a job yet though.
Verdugo has also represented Team Mexico at the World Baseball Classic, as evidenced by this gear in this video.
Opening Day around the major leagues is set for March 27.
