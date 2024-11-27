Former Boston Red Sox Playoff Hero Nathan Eovaldi Drawing Interest From Orioles
According to a recent report, the Baltimore Orioles are showing interest in free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network had the information on social media:
The Orioles and Braves are among the teams with interest in free agent Nathan Eovaldi, as I mentioned on @MLBNetwork this morning.
It makes sense that the Orioles would be interested, considering they could be set to lose ace pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency. Furthermore, with Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish coming back from injury, the team could use some more security in the rotation.
The O's also plan to compete for a World Series title in 2025, so adding Eovaldi would go a long way toward helping do that. Baltimore finished second in the American League East in 2024.
The 34-year-old Eovaldi will turn 35 before the start of the 2025 season. He's a 13-year veteran of the Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and helped Texas capture the crown in 2023.
Eovaldi has been a great playoff performer throughout his career, going 9-3 in 17 playoff games. He has a 3.05 ERA and owns an even-better 2.89 ERA in the World Series.
In addition to the Orioles, the Braves are interested, as Morosi mentions. They could use another arm to cover for Spencer Strider, who is recovering from internal brace surgery. Charlie Morton could also leave in free agency and Chris Sale has an extensive injury history of his own to contend with.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.