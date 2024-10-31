Former Boston Red Sox Star Now Leads All Active Position Players in This Amazing Category
Congratulations are in order for former Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, who won another World Series championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 7-6, which gave them the 4-1 series win over the American League foes.
For Betts, it is his third championship, which leads all active position players. He won the title with the 2018 Red Sox, the 2020 Dodgers and now the 2024 Dodgers.
Betts went 1-for-3 with two RBI in the clincher, which capped off a postseason that saw him hit .290 with four homers, 16 RBI and two stolen bases. He posted a .952 OPS for these playoffs as well. His sac fly in the eighth inning on Wednesday proved to be the game-winner.
One of the most productive players in baseball since debuting in 2014, Betts hit .289 this season with 19 homers and 75 RBI. He also stole 16 bases despite only playing 116 games because of injury.
The Red Sox traded Betts to the Dodgers before the 2020 season in one of the more painful moves for the franchise in the last decade. The Red Sox made the move because of reported salary concerns and because they had failed to sign him to an early extension. The team acquired Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs in that deal. Only Wong still remains in the organization.
Betts helped the Red Sox beat the Dodgers in 2018 for the championship and was also named the American League MVP that season.
The Red Sox have made the playoffs just once since trading Betts (2021). They finished last in the American League East in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
