Chicago Cubs Trade Little-Used Infielder to Seattle Mariners
After designating him for assignment recently, the Chicago Cubs have traded infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations.
The Mariners announced the move on social media:
Now 29 years old, Mastrobouni made his major league debut with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022. Never much of a hitter, he is a lifetime .219 stick at the plate. He hit just .194 for the Cubs in 2024, playing in 50 games.
With the Mariners, Mastrobuoni figures to get a real chance to make the team. Seattle entered the offseason with a need at second base and third base and has only made move in free agency: Signing Donovan Solano to a one-year deal. Solano figures to platoon at first base and could see time at second and third, while Mastrobuoni could get an opportunity to play second and third as well.
Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and Austin Shenton will also be competing for playing time at those spots. A left-handed hitter, Mastrobouni could continue to give M's manager Dan Wilson some lineup options - should he make the roster out of spring training.
In addition to claiming him, the Mariners should be looking at adding more infield help. Justin Turner is still out there, as is former top prospect Yoan Moncada.
With regards to the Cubs, they appear set in the infield with Nico Hoerner at second and Dansby Swanson at shortstop. Top prospect Matt Shaw could get the opportunity to make the roster out of spring training as well.
