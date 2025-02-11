Former Chicago White Sox All-Star Reportedly Could Be Starting SS For New Team
According to a recent report from MLB.com, former Chicago White Sox All-Star Tim Anderson could end up earning the starting job with the Los Angeles Angels at the outset of the season.
Zach Neto is expected to open the year on the injured list after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder in November. Anderson is on a Minor League contract, so he’ll have to earn his spot on the roster, competing with others like (Kevin) Newman, (Scott) Kingery and Kyren Paris.
Still just 31 years old, Anderson was once of the best young players in baseball. He spent eight years with the White Sox, winning the American League batting title in 2019 when he hit .335. He was also a two-time All-Star with Chicago, earning selections in 2021 and 2022.
He helped lead the White Sox to the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.
Sadly for him, his career began to crater in 2023. He battled injury that season, playing in just 123 games and playing to a .245 batting average. That was the first time he had hit under .300 since 2018. His power also fell off a cliff as he hit just one homer in that season.
He signed a deal with the Miami Marlins for 2024, but lasted just 65 games after hitting .214 with no homers and nine RBI. He didn't play after those 65 games, so he'll come into spring training not having played in nearly a year.
The Angels finished last in the American League West last season, but are expected to be better after adding Yusei Kikuchi, Jorge Soler, Travis d'Arnaud and Kenley Jansen.
