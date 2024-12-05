Former White Sox, Cardinals Star Makes Major Physical Change as He Looks For Next Chance
Former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn has reportedly made a striking physical change this offseason. He told The Athletic this week that he's dropped 20 pounds already, which is part of an effort to stay healthier and to keep his career going.
Lynn is now a free agent after having his team option declined by the St. Louis Cardinals.
Per the story:
Frustrated by knee trouble that last season limited him to 117 1/3 innings, his lowest total for a full campaign excluding the 2016 season he missed while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Lynn adjusted his training regimen. In a phone interview Wednesday, the 6-foot-5 right-hander said he has lost 20 pounds, dropping from 280 to 260.
A 13-year veteran, Lynn has played for the Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
He spent parts of 2.5 seasons with the White Sox, helping them to the playoffs in 2021. Lifetime, he's 143-99. With the White Sox, he was 25-22 with a 4.23 ERA. He actually represented the White Sox at the 2021 All-Star Game.
As the White Sox began tearing down their roster in 2023, Lynn was traded to the Dodgers and helped them win the National League West once again. He went back to the Cardinals this past season, going 7-4 with a 3.84 ERA as St. Louis finished tied for second in the National League Central, even in that limited action.
In addition to trading Lynn in 2023, the White Sox also dealt Lucas Giolito, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez, and Jake Burger. They further tore down the roster last offseason, dealing away Dylan Cease, Gregory Santos and Aaron Bummer.
They are expected to trade off Garrett Crochet this offseason and are entertaining trade offers for Andrew Benintendi and Luis Robert Jr. both.