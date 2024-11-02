Former Chicago White Sox Foundational Piece Hits Free Agency After New Team Declines Option
Eloy Jimenez, thought to be a foundational piece of the Chicago White Sox just a few years ago, is headed to the open market after having his team option declined by the Baltimore Orioles
The White Sox had traded him to Baltimore at the trade deadline. The Orioles ended up sending him to Triple-A before the season ended.
Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner had the news:
The Orioles announce they have declined the 2025 club option for Eloy Jiménez, which was worth $16.5 million
Kostka adds that there is a $3 million buyout for Jimenez.
The 27-year-old hit .232 for the O's in 33 games, getting 95 at-bats. He has one home run and seven RBI while drawing four walks and striking out 23 times. He did not make the playoff roster for Baltimore.
Jimenez made his major league debut with the White Sox in 2019 and instantly made an impact, clocking 31 homers and driving in 79. The White Sox inked him to an early contract extension before he even played a game with the big-league club, which was thought to be a genius move once he established himself. He also hit 14 homers in the COVID-shortened 2020 season as Chicago got to the playoffs. But then, injuries set in and he played just 55 games in 2021, 84 games in 2022, 120 games in 2023 and he played 98 this year.
Lifetime, he's a .269 hitter with 95 home runs. He's never come close to replicating that rookie season. Given his age and prior production, he should get an opportunity this offseason, although it could be on a minor league deal.
