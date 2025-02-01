Former Chicago White Sox Top Prospect Lands with New York Mets
Former Chicago White Sox top prospect Nick Madrigal has signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets, per an announcement from the team.
The No. 4 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Madrigal spent two years with the White Sox and three years with the Chicago Cubs. He debuted in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .340 in 29 games as the White Sox got to the playoffs.
He continued to play well in 2021, hitting .305. He never hit for any power on the South Side, hitting just two total home runs and bringing in 32 runs. Chicago also got to the playoffs in 2021, losing in the ALDS. Madrigal didn't play in that postseason, but he did hit .250 in 2020 in three playoff games.
He's battled injury in his career and has never played more than 92 games in a major league season. Lifetime, he's a .274 hitter, though he hit just .221 for the Cubs in 2024.
Madrigal got as high as the No. 40-ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. That was back in 2021.
It's unclear how he'll fit in with the Mets, who are coming off a year in which they advanced to the National League Championship Series. Francisco Lindor and Mark Vientos are implanted in infield spots, while Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuna will have opportunities this spring.
There's also still the chance that the Mets could bring back Pete Alonso, who is still a free agent.
Spring training opens in just under two weeks.
Related MLB Stories
JAYS HAD COMPETITION: Before they officially locked up Anthony Santander, the Jays reportedly had competition from the Kansas City Royals. CLICK HERE:
GRAVEMAN HEALTHY: Former Mariners closer and Astros/White Sox/A's reliever Kendall Graveman is now healthy and drawing interest on the free agent market. CLICK HERE:
CAMINERO THE MVP: Tampa Bay Rays youngster Junior Caminero was named the MVP of the Dominican Winter League! CLICK HERE:
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.