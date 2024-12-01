Former Cincinnati Reds 1B Ty France Drawing Significant Interest in Free Agency
After being let go this offseason by the Cincinnati Reds, first baseman Ty France is reportedly experiencing a robust free agent market.
Per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:
Per sources, 10+ teams have interest in free agent Ty France, who has at least one guaranteed offer. France has primarily been a 1B, but he’s also played 2B & 3B. Word is he’s also willing to catch; he made the Padres as a utility man and 3rd-string catcher early in his career.
France was acquired by the Reds in the last third of the season after he was designated for assignment by the Seattle Mariners. He spent 52 games with Cincy, hitting five home runs and bringing home 20. The Reds outrighted him off the 40-man roster at the end of the year and then he elected free agency.
After being acquired by the Mariners during the COVID 2020 season, France was a firm part of the team's rebuild. He helped them break their playoff drought in 2022 and made the All-Star team in that same season.
However, France slumped to a poor 2023 and also struggled in 2024 before being designated for assignment in July. He finished the 2024 season at .234 between both organizations.
Given that he's still only 30 years old, it's easy to see why France is generating interest. Perhaps a change of scenery is all he needs, and his modest success in Cincinnati might prove that to other teams.
The Reds likely don't have room to bring him back, at least on a guaranteed deal, as they are full of position players with Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Spencer Steer and Jeimer Candelario all capable of playing first base.
