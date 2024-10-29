Former Cleveland Guardians Ace Pitcher Dishes on Retirement Plans, MLB Future
Last week, pitcher Carlos Carrasco elected free agency, leaving some to worry about his future in Major League Baseball. Now 37 years old with a declining skillset, it was fair to wonder if Carrasco was headed for retirement.
However, he insists he wants to keep pitching.
Per Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com:
After receiving the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, Salvy Perez asked that fellow Venezuelan-born Clemente recipient Carlos Carrasco join him for a photo.
Cookie said he has begun offseason training and hopes to pitch two more seasons.
Perez was in New York for Game 3 of the World Series to receive the Roberto Clemente Award and Carrasco was there beside him, as evidenced by the photo above.
Carrasco has spent 15 years in the big leagues, including 12 with the Guardians. He's 110-103 for his career, but he had a stretch from 2015-2018 where he went 60-36. He won an American League-best 18 games back in 2017 and was part of a vaunted Cleveland staff that included Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and future Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer at one point.
The Guardians got to the World Series in the 2016, falling to the Chicago Cubs.
Carrasco was traded to the New York Mets before the 2021 season as part of the deal that sent Francisco Lindor to Queens. He came back to Cleveland this past season, posting a 3-10 record with a 5.64 ERA. The Guardians advanced to the American League Championship Series, but Carrasco didn't pitch in the playoffs. His last appearance was August 7.
Of course, the on-field accomplishments are just part of the story for Carrasco. He was diagnosed with Leukemia back in 2019 but was able to overcome it, finishing that season at the big-league level and also pitching through the pandemic-season in 2020 as well. As referenced, he also won the Clemente Award.
Carrasco is a good clubhouse presence who can eat innings when healthy. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land a job this offseason, but it's almost certain to be on a minor league deal.
