Former Cleveland Star Misses Out on Chance to Become Full-Time Manager
Former Cleveland Guardians star Grady Sizemore will not be the full-time manager of the Chicago White Sox moving forward.
On Tuesday, news broke that the White Sox are hiring former major league outfielder Will Venable to be their next skipper. Venable was most recently the associate manager for the Texas Rangers, helping them win the World Series title in 2023.
It's a tough blow for Sizemore, who managed the final 45 games of the year for Chicago. After the team fired Pedro Grifol, Sizemore led them to a 13-32 record overall. While that doesn't sound impressive, it's fairly solid considering Chicago was just 28-89 with Grifol at the helm. We had heard that Sizemore was in the running throughout the process, but the buzz wasn't as big around him as it was around Venable and some other candidates.
There's no word yet on if Sizemore will stay on staff with the White Sox or seek other opportunities.
As a player, Sizemore spent 10 years in the big leagues with Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston and Tampa Bay. He's certainly known most for his eight productive seasons with the Indians. He was a three-time All-Star with Cleveland who also won two Gold Glove Awards and a Silver Slugger. He received MVP votes in four different seasons.
Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career as he missed all of 2012 and 2013. Those were his age 29 and 30 seasons. He had previously been limited to fewer than 81 games in both 2010 and 2011.
Lifetime, he was a .265 hitter with exactly 150 home runs.
