Former Colorado Rockies, Minnesota Twins OF Jake Cave Heading to Korea For 2025 Season
Former Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake Cave is heading to Korea for the 2025 season, signing a one-year deal with the Doosan Bears.
Dan Kurtz had the information on social media. The deal is for an $800,000 salary and a $200,000 signing bonus.
Cave, who will turn 32 next week, is a seven-year veteran of the Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Rockies. Lifetime, he's a .236 hitter with 45 homers, 176 RBI and 16 triples. His most productive season was his rookie year (2018), when he hit 13 homers for the Twins and posted a .265 average. He spent five years with the Twins, one with Philadelphia and 2024 with the Rockies.
In Colorado, he played 123 games, hitting .251 with a .290 on-base percentage. Despite playing his home games at Coors Field, he hit just seven home runs.
He'll go to Korea now and look to re-assert his offensive prowess. If he does, there's certainly a chance he could end up back in the United States soon. Though they are pitchers, Chris Flexen and Erick Fedde are two recent examples of guys who went to the KBO and returned back to the States for a guaranteed opportunity and solid financials.
Further back, Eric Thames put together a nice year in Korea and then came back to the U.S.
As for the Rockies, they finished last in the National League West last season. Only the Chicago White Sox had a worse record than Colorado and they'll work this offseason on a way to improve the overall roster.
