Dallas Keuchel to Make Milwaukee Brewers' Debut vs. Texas Rangers on Wednesday
Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, the team has announced.
The Seattle Mariners traded Keuchel to the Brewers on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old southpaw signed a minor league deal with the Mariners in April. He went 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA and 1.211 WHIP with Triple-A Tacoma, but Seattle never called him up to the big leagues.
Now, the Brewers owe Keuchel a prorated portion of the $1.5 million contract he inked with Seattle, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
Keuchel has bounced around between the Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Rangers and Minnesota Twins over the past few seasons, but he is best known for his time with the Houston Astros.
After making his MLB debut in 2012, Keuchel was named AL Cy Young in 2015. He made All-Star appearances in 2015 and 2017, on top of winning five Gold Gloves between 2014 and 2021.
Keuchel went 81-55 with a 3.25 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a 21.8 WAR from 2014 to 2020. Between 2021 and 2023, Keuchel went 13-19 with a 6.29 ERA, 1.675 WHIP, 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings and a -2.6 WAR.
Based on his age and career arc, it seems more likely that Milwaukee is getting the recent version of Keuchel rather than prime Keuchel. Still, though, his steady hand in the minors this season shows that he might still have more left in the tank.
The Brewers made a handful of roster moves in conjunction with Keuchel's arrival.
Catcher Gary Sánchez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain after getting scratched from the lineup on Tuesday. Catcher Eric Haase was selected from Triple-A Nashville to take his place.
Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Joe Kuhnel was designated for assignment and right-handed pitcher Joe Ross was transferred to the 60-day injured list, a day after left-handed pitcher Robert Gasser was also transferred to the 60-day injured list.
Between Gasser, Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley, three members of the Brewers' starting rotation are out for the year. Ross and DL Hall are currently on the 60-day injured list as well.
With all of those injuries, Milwaukee was in desperate need of reinforcements on the mound, and Keuchel fits that bill.
Keuchel will be facing off against the defending World Series champions in his Brewers debut. However, the Rangers' offense currently ranks 18th in runs, 20th in hits, 20th in batting average and 21st in home runs on the season.
First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.
