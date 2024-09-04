Former Cy Young Winner Has Next Possible Opportunity on the Horizon
After a dominant season in the Mexican League, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer reportedly has his next offer.
Per Hector Gomez on social media:
Trevor Bauer has received offers from several teams to play in the Dominican Winter League, after his great performance in the Mexican Baseball League, where he led the league in wins (10) and strikeouts (120) and was second in ERA (2.48), per @MartinezSanta26
Bauer, who was unable to find a major league job this year, made the All-Star team in Mexico and put together a truly dominant run. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. The 33-year-old has said he wants to return to the big leagues, so it's unclear if he will accept any of the offers from the Dominican Winter League at this point.
Despite still obviously being a very good pitcher, Bauer has been playing in Mexico because of his inability to get that big-league job. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 games in total between 2021 and 2022. Teams likely don't want to take the PR hit on signing him, despite the fact that he was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Lifetime, he's 83-79 with a 3.79 ERA.
