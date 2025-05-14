Former Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer Takes to Social Media After Pete Rose Reinstatement News
On Tuesday, Major League Baseball made a major change, formally reinstating Pete Rose and the 1919 "Black Sox" after they had previously been banned for life.
All parties had been banned because of connections to gambling in baseball, and now all players are considered eligible for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Rose, the all-time hit king (4,256) and Shoeless Joe Jackson will have the strongest Hall of Fame cases.
In the case of Rose specifically, the issue is very divisive. Several people, including former teammate Mike Schmidt, are happy to see him get the opportunity to get into Cooperstown, while others point to his gambling and prior statutory rape allegations as reasons to keep him out.
And on Wednesday morning, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer related the story to his own situation, saying this on social media:
So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed? Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?
Now 34 years old, Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined games between 2021 and 2022. He was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a result of the allegations.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. He's 83-69 lifetime with a 3.79 ERA.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico in 2024, and he won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
He's 2-3 in Japan right now with a 2.93 ERA.
