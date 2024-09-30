Former Guardians, Rangers All-Star Shin-Soo Choo Retires After Stint in KBO
More than two decades after he turned pro, Shin-Soo Choo is finally hanging up his cleats for good.
Choo retired from professional baseball Monday night following his final appearance for the KBO's SSG Landers. He played in a total of 2,814 games between the minor leagues, MLB and KBO in his career.
As expected, Shoo earned a standing ovation ahead of his last at-bat in Incheon, South Korea. He bowed to the fans, then proceeded to ground out to second.
The 42-year-old outfielder started his career all the way back in 2001, meaning baseball has officially lost one of the longest tenured pros on the planet.
Choo finished the year batting .281 with five home runs, 37 RBI, five stolen bases and a .776 OPS. After heading to Korea to join the Landers in 2021, Choo was a .263 hitter with an .812 OPS, averaging 20 home runs, 76 RBI and 19 stolen bases per 162 games.
Back in August, Choo became the oldest player in KBO history to steal a base.
Although Choo was born in Busan, South Korea, he didn't play professionally in Korea until after his MLB career was over.
Choo was once a top prospect in the Seattle Mariners' farm system, making his big league debut in 2005, but he got traded to the Cleveland Indians in 2006. Choo stayed in Cleveland through 2012, batting .292 with an .853 OPS and 21.8 WAR.
After a brief, one-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds, Choo went to the Texas Rangers. Choo spent the final seven seasons of his MLB career in Arlington, batting .260 with a .792 OPS and 8.6 WAR.
Choo made his first and only All-Star appearance in 2018, then left the States following the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
The 1,671 hits, 218 home runs , 783 RBI, 157 stolen bases and 34.6 WAR Choo recorded in his MLB career are all the most by a Korean-born player.
