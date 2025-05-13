Former Houston Astros' WS Champion, Batting Champion Trying to Hang onto MLB Career
After being released by the San Diego Padres earlier this season, former batting champion Yuli Gurriel is looking to do all he can to keep his major league career going.
According to Jon Heyman and Francys Romero, Gurriel has begun working out in left field with the hope of making himself more versatile. If he's able to get serviceable out there, he can represent an option in the outfield, at designated hitter or at first base.
Now 40 years old, he is a 10-year veteran of the Astros, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals and Padres. He came over from Cuba in 2016 at the age of 32 and established himself as a presence in the Astros lineup, helping them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. He won the American League batting title in 2021 at the age of 37, hitting .319. Lifetime, he's a .278 hitter with 98 major league homers and 471 RBI.
He hit just .111 (4-for-36) for the Padres this season.
He hit a career-high 31 homers for the Astros back in 2019 and also had 104 RBIs that season. He signed on with the Marlins for 2023, helping Miami get to the playoffs, but his power cratered. He hit only four homers in 108 games that season.
He started the 2024 season in Triple-A for the Braves but was traded to the Kansas City Royals for their playoff run. He played 18 regular season games for the Royals, hitting .241. He struggled through the playoffs, going 4-for-21 as the Royals were bounced in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.
