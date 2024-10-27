Former Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher No Longer in Running For Chicago White Sox Manager Job
Two more names are out of the running for the Chicago White Sox managerial opening, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
In non World Series news, the White Sox are getting closer to hiring a manager. Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough and Padres special asst A.J. Ellis are both out of the running, per sources.
Rogers adds that McCullough was eliminated from the race by the White Sox while Ellis took himself out of the running because of family concerns.
Ellis played 11 years in the big leagues with the Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies and Padres. He was a .239 career hitter who served as Clayton Kershaw's personal catcher with LA. He has been working in more of a front office role with the Padres since his playing career ended and is still highly-regarded as a managerial candidate in the future.
We've heard several names associated with the White Sox search over the last two weeks or so. Interim manager Grady Sizemore is still in contention, along with Tigers bench coach George Lombard. Furthermore, former Angels manager Phil Nevin is being considered, as is Rangers bench coach Will Venable.
Whoever takes the White Sox job will have to have quite a bit of patience, as Chicago is coming off one of the worst seasons in baseball history. The White Sox went 41-121 and finished with the worst record in all of baseball. After trading away several key pieces in the last two years, they appear to be in a multi-year rebuild that will take years to come out of.
