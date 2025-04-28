Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star, Cy Young Winner, Delivers Dominant Start in Japan
Former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer delivered a dominant start on Sunday while playing in Japan for the Yokohama Baystars.
Per the @YakyuCosmpolitan on social media:
Trevor Bauer’s best start since returning to Japan
8.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 129 P, 14 Whiffs
Season ERA now 3.81
Bauer, 34, is now 1-3 on the NPB season with that 3.81 ERA. He's struck out 24 batters in 26.0 innings.
Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined games between 2021 and 2022.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico in 2024, and he won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
He's 11-7 in his career in the NPB, also playing there in 2023.
He's continued to express interest in returning to the major leagues, to no avail.
Related MLB Stories
LONG and SHORT OF IT: Kevin Gausman only threw 2.2 innings on Sunday against the Yankees, but he threw HOW MANY pitches? CLICK HERE:
RED HOT AT HOME: The Detroit Tigers are out to their best home start in 114 years, which has them atop the American League Central. CLICK HERE:
SIZZLING SKENES: Paul Skenes beat the LA Dodgers on Friday, continuing his historic domination on the road. CLICK HERE: