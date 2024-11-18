Former Miami Marlins All-Star Hanley Ramírez Earns Spot on 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot
Hanley Ramírez was once one of the brightest young stars in baseball, and now the former Miami Marlins All-Star is up for a spot in Cooperstown.
The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the 2025 ballot for the Baseball Writers' Association of America on Monday, including both fresh faces and a handful of returnees. Among the 14 players making their debuts was Ramírez, who was the face of the Marlins from 2006 to 2012.
The other players who were added to the ballot alongside Ramírez were Carlos González, Curtis Granderson, Félix Hernández, Adam Jones, Ian Kinsler, Russell Martin, Brian McCann, Dustin Pedroia, Fernando Rodney, CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Troy Tulowitzki and Ben Zobrist. Ichiro played for the Marlins from 2015 to 2017, although he is mostly known for his 10 All-Star appearances with the Seattle Mariners.
There are also 14 players who earned at least 5% of the overall vote in 2024 who will get another shot in 2025: Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Carlos Beltrán, Alex Rodriguez, Manny Ramírez, Chase Utley, Omar Vizquel, Bobby Abreu, Jimmy Rollins, Andy Pettitte, Mark Buehrle, Francisco Rodriguez, Torii Hunter and David Wright. Buehrle spent one season with the Marlins in 2012, compared to his 12 with the Chicago White Sox and three with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ramírez did more for the Marlins than either Ichiro or Buehrle, and he also had higher expectations than either of them.
The then-Florida Marlins got Ramírez in a trade with the Boston Red Sox after the 2005 season, shipping out World Series champions Josh Beckett and Mike Lowell in the process. It didn't take long for Ramírez to prove he was worth being the centerpiece of that deal, as the shortstop won NL Rookie of the Year in 2006.
Ramírez then finished 10th in NL MVP in 2007, followed by an 11th place finish and a Silver Slugger in 2008. In 2009, Ramírez won the NL batting title and another Silver Slugger, all while finishing runner-up to Albert Pujols in the NL MVP race.
By the end of the 2010 season, Ramírez was a three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger at the age of 26. He was a .313 hitter with a .906 OPS as a Marlin, averaging 25 home runs, 78 RBI, 39 stolen bases and a 5.2 WAR each year.
Slumps and a shoulder injury spoiled Ramírez's 2011 campaign, then he got moved to third base when Miami signed José Reyes in 2012. Midway through that season, the Marlins traded Ramírez to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Following an efficient, albeit injury-plagued, two-and-a-half-year stint with the Dodgers, Ramírez returned to the Red Sox as a left fielder, first baseman and designated hitter. Ramírez had a solid 2016, but he was let go midway through 2018. Boston went on to win the World Series that fall, so Ramírez technically got a ring.
Ramírez appeared in 16 games for the Cleveland Indians in 2019, and has only seen action in the Dominican Winter League since then.
Over the course of his 15-year MLB career, Ramírez hit .289 with an .847 OPS. He racked up 1,834 hits, 271 home runs, 917 RBI, 281 stolen bases and a 38.0 WAR.
Ramírez is one of 14 players in MLB history with at least 1,800 hits, 270 home runs, 900 RBI and 280 stolen bases. The others are Willie Mays, Bobby Bonds, Don Baylor, Andre Dawson, Rickey Henderson, Ryne Sandberg, Barry Bonds, Craig Biggio, Steve Finley and Alfonso Soriano, plus Ramírez's fellow ballot members Alex Rodriguez, Bobby Abreu and Carlos Beltrán.
On the Marlins' all-time leaderboards, Ramírez ranks second in WAR only behind Giancarlo Stanton. He leads the franchise in career offensive WAR, on top of ranking second in hits, runs, stolen bases, doubles and total bases, fourth in home runs and fifth in RBI.
