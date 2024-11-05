Former Miami Marlins Manager Gets New Role with American League Club
Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has a new home in the American League West.
Per Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News on social media:
The Rangers have hired Skip Schumaker as a senior adviser to President of Baseball operations Chris Young & are expected to finalize a deal with Schumaker’s former bench coach with Miami Luis Urueta to join Rangers coaching staff in that role
It's not surprising to see Schumaker get another opportunity as he's highly-regarded around baseball, but it is a little surprising to see him take a job that is away from the field.
Schumaker had been connected earlier this offseason to the Cincinnati Reds managerial opening, but that went to Terry Francona. He was also connected to the opening for the Chicago White Sox, but they ultimately hired Will Venable. Venable had been working on the Rangers staff as the team's assistant manager.
The Marlins went 62-100 this season, but that's less about Schumaker and more about bad luck and bad circumstance. Schumaker took the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023, but key injuries all throughout the pitching staff decimated the roster in 2024.
The Marlins also saw slugger Jorge Soler leave last offseason in free agency and then traded away Luis Arraez earlier this year. Furthermore, the team sold at the deadline, making a bad situation even worse.
As a player, Schumaker spent 11 years in the big leagues with the Cardinals, Dodgers and Reds. He helped the Cardinals win the 2006 World Series and was a lifetime .278 hitter. He also posted a career .337 on-base percentage, hit 28 home runs and stole 26 bases lifetime.
He should be back on the managerial hiring circuit next offseason.
