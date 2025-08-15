Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 15
The Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays are set to face each other in an American League showdown on Friday night.
Despite having a .500 record, the Rangers are still very much in the Wild Card race, sitting 3.5 games back from the New York Yankees for the final spot. They'll certainly need to get hot in the final month of the regular season, but securing that playoff berth certainly isn't out of the question.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for their series opener against the Blue Jays, who hold the best record in the American League.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Rangers -1.5 (+150)
- Blue Jays +1.5 (-184)
Moneyline
- Rangers -110
- Blue Jays -106
Total
- Over 7.5 (-108)
- Under 7.5 (-112)
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
- Texas: Jacob deGrom, RHP (10-5, 2.86 ERA)
- Toronto: Chris Bassitt, RHP (11-6, 4.17 ERA)
Rangers vs. Blue Jays How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 15
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- How to Watch (TV): Apple TV+
- Rangers Record: 61-61
- Blue Jays Record: 71-51
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Chris Bassitt OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-140) via BetMGM
Chris Bassitt has recorded 5+ strikeouts in three of his last five starts, and now he gets to face a Rangers lineup that has struck out on 23.2% of their plate appearances since the All-Star Break, which ranks 23rd in the Majors in that time frame.
Rangers vs. Blue Jays Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER in this American League showdown:
We have a great pitching matchup on our hands when Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers take on Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays. Not only is this a strong pitching matchup, but the Rangers' offense has been bad this season. Since the All-Star Break, they rank 28th in OPS at .667 while also batting just 2.29. The Rangers also rank 25th in the Majors in runs per game, averaging just 4.03 per matchup. I'll bet the UNDER in this American League showdown.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-115)
