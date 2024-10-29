Former Braves Pitcher, Cincinnati Reds All-Star Passes Away at Age of 89
Former Braves and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Joey Jay died last month, according to a report from MLBTradeRumors. The site posted a link to a Florida funeral home obituary.
Per that obituary:
He was born in Middletown, Connecticut, on August 15, 1935, to Joseph and Teresa Jay. Married to Lois B. Bruggen on October 19, 1954. They had six children, Stephen Jay, Andrea Jackson, Karen Jenkins (deceased), Roberta Logue, Georgene Jay and Jason Jay.
Joseph was a former major league baseball player with the Cincinnati Reds. Co-owner of J&B Oil Company out of West Virginia. Owner of Dyna-Clean Co. in Tampa, Florida.
Jay began his career back in 1953 with the Milwaukee Braves at the age of 17, sticking with the major league roster until the age of 19. He went back to the minors and resurfaced with Milwaukee in 1957. He wound up in Cincinnati after the 1960 season and instantly saw success. He went 21-10 in 1961 and made two All-Star teams that season while finishing fifth in MVP voting. He also won 21 games in the 1962 season.
All told, he spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Braves and Reds. He spent parts of eight seasons with the Braves franchise and six with the Reds. He spent a brief spell with the Atlanta Braves after their move from Milwaukee. That was in1966.
He was 99-91 for his career with a 3.77 ERA. He made 310 appearances, including 203 starts. He won double-digit games in three different years.
