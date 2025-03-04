Former Milwaukee Brewers All-Star Set to Retire Officially
Longtime major league third baseman Mike Moustakas has officially retired, but he will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Royals and be honored with a ceremony on May 31.
Moustakas didn't play at all in the big leagues in 2024, but this retirement makes his exit official.
An excellent player in his day, he spent 13 years in the big leagues with the Royals, Milwaukee Brewers, Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. Lifetime, he was a .247 hitter with 215 homers and 683 RBI. He hit a career-high 38 homers in 2017 and helped the Royals win the World Series back in 2015.
After his tenure in Kansas City, he went to Milwaukee for two seasons, earning an All-Star nod in 2019. He hit 35 homers that season while also driving in 87 runs. Moustakas received MVP votes in the 2015 season.
While his time in Milwaukee was successful, he is best known for his run with the Royals, where he grew up alongside other homegrown players like Eric Hosmer, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon.
That group beat the New York Mets in the 2015 World Series one year after losing to the San Francisco Giants in the Fall Classic.
When May 31 officially comes, it's sure to be a great deal of nostalgia for Royals fans, and you can bet that other franchise legends will be in attendance as well.
But until then, thanks to the "Moose" for providing several great memories for multiple fanbases over the years.
