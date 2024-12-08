Former Milwaukee Brewers Catcher Gary Sanchez Returns to AL East on One-Year Deal
After helping the Milwaukee Brewers win the National League Central in 2024, catcher Gary Sanchez has signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles, returning him to the American League East, where he once starred with the New York Yankees.
The 32-year-old Sanchez gets $8.5 million in the deal.
First, from the Orioles perspective, this accomplishes one of their big offseason goals: Sign a backup catcher. The O's have star Adley Rutschman entrenched as the starter, but on days they want to spell him or put him at designated hitter, Sanchez will step in. That said, $8.5 million is fairly steep for a backup, so the O's likely do plan some robust playing time for Sanchez.
Sanchez played in 89 games last season for Milwaukee, hitting .220 with 11 homers and 37 RBI. The Brewers won the division, falling to the New York Mets in the National League wild card round of the playoffs.
Sanchez is a .224 lifetime hitter, but he looked like a true star at the outset of his career. A two-time All-Star, he hit 33 homers for the Yankees back in 2017 and had 34 jacks in 2019. Sanchez finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016 and received MVP votes in 2017.
In addition to the Brewers and Yankees, he's also played for the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins.
As for the Brewers, they have three catchers on the 40-man roster: William Contreras, Eric Haase and top prospect Jeferson Quero.
