Former MVP and White Sox Legend Not Expected to Play Again in 2024
Former Chicago White Sox star and American League MVP Jose Abreu is not likely to play again in the majors this season, per a report from Cuban Baseball Insider Francys Romero.
Abreu was released earlier this year by the Houston Astros.
Per Romero:
Jose Abreu will most likely not play in the remainder of the 2024 season, per sources.
It is believed that he will take a break and if conditions are right he will return for 2025 with some opportunity with an MLB team.
So, there's a lot going on there, but let's break it down piece-by-piece.
First and foremost, there just may not be proper interest in Abreu at this time. He hit only .124 for the Astros in 113 at-bats this year. He had two homers and seven RBI and posted an OPS+ of 3. A contender likely wouldn't see him as a valuable contributor to a lineup and a non-contender may have no reason to try to give him regular at-bats if they want to go with younger players at first base/DH. Abreu may not have interest in playing with a non-contender or signing a minor league deal somewhere.
Furthermore, Abreu is still being paid by the Astros no matter what, so there's no financial incentive to force a deal this year.
By sitting out until next season, perhaps Abreu can go through further training to try to right his swing. If he believes he's done that, he may generate interest over the offseason, but the longer you stay away, the more you risk being forgotten as well.
The 37-year-old Abreu has spent 11 years in the big leagues with the White Sox and Astros after a decorated career in Cuba. He's a .283 lifetime hitter who is a three-time All-Star. He led the American League in RBIs in both 2019 and 2020 and took home the MVP Award in 2020.
